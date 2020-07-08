All apartments in Kent
22351 122nd Ave SE

22351 122nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

22351 122nd Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom with Large Fenced Yard and Lots of Workshop Space. - 4 bedroom, 2 bath with Large, Fenced Yard, 2 Car + Garage and Large Workshop -

Available now in Kent. This home has a great tri level layout and is perfect for entertaining and family time, with an open concept kitchen and covered porch.

Large, fully fenced, split level yard with a large workshop (20ft by 15ft) and plenty of room for gardening.

Attached 2 car garage plus garage. Master Bedroom has large mirrored closet space and separate shower and vanity.

Home is close to I-5, Hwy. 167 and Hwy. 18. Soos Creek Park and Clark Lake Park are only moments away.

Total Cost of Move In is as Follows. (12 or 18 month lease offered)
1st months rent - $1950.00
Security Deposit - $1700.00
Application Fee - $47.00
Pet Fee if Applicable - Determined on a case by case basis.

All utilities are tenant's responsibility. Please call or text Kevin with North By NorthWest Realty at 504.460.3595 to establish a showing. Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 620 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

(RLNE5391305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22351 122nd Ave SE have any available units?
22351 122nd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 22351 122nd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
22351 122nd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22351 122nd Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22351 122nd Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 22351 122nd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 22351 122nd Ave SE offers parking.
Does 22351 122nd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22351 122nd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22351 122nd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 22351 122nd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 22351 122nd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 22351 122nd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 22351 122nd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22351 122nd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22351 122nd Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22351 122nd Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

