22351 122nd Ave SE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

4 Bedroom with Large Fenced Yard and Lots of Workshop Space. - 4 bedroom, 2 bath with Large, Fenced Yard, 2 Car + Garage and Large Workshop -



Available now in Kent. This home has a great tri level layout and is perfect for entertaining and family time, with an open concept kitchen and covered porch.



Large, fully fenced, split level yard with a large workshop (20ft by 15ft) and plenty of room for gardening.



Attached 2 car garage plus garage. Master Bedroom has large mirrored closet space and separate shower and vanity.



Home is close to I-5, Hwy. 167 and Hwy. 18. Soos Creek Park and Clark Lake Park are only moments away.



Total Cost of Move In is as Follows. (12 or 18 month lease offered)

1st months rent - $1950.00

Security Deposit - $1700.00

Application Fee - $47.00

Pet Fee if Applicable - Determined on a case by case basis.



All utilities are tenant's responsibility. Please call or text Kevin with North By NorthWest Realty at 504.460.3595 to establish a showing. Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 620 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



(RLNE5391305)