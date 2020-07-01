21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets playground fireplace

The Ridge @ Riverview Condo in Kent! - *****VIRTUAL SHOWING: https://youtu.be/gmbOSL3gRwg ***********



Hassle free living experience in a Great location! End unit condo For Rent, easy access to freeways, light rail, airport and South Center mall. Located in the safe Riverview Community in Kent. Fireplace to keep those cool nights cozy. Large master suite w/ dual sinks, soaking tub, & walk-in-closet. Lots of windows & plenty of light. Secluded back patio. Conveniently attached 1 car garage. Includes guest parking, but would not recommend more than 2 cars.



Several parks within walking distance. Playgrounds for your child's delight. Green River Trail for biking or leisurely nature walks along the majestic river.



Nearby Schools Include: Kent Mountain Academy, Midway Elementary & Pacific Middle School.



Fireplace not working at the moment.



Water & Sewer Included in Rent!



No Pets



Tyler@havenrent.com



#497



