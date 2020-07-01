All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104

21929 42nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

21929 42nd Avenue South, Kent, WA 98032
Riverview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
The Ridge @ Riverview Condo in Kent! - *****VIRTUAL SHOWING: https://youtu.be/gmbOSL3gRwg ***********

Hassle free living experience in a Great location! End unit condo For Rent, easy access to freeways, light rail, airport and South Center mall. Located in the safe Riverview Community in Kent. Fireplace to keep those cool nights cozy. Large master suite w/ dual sinks, soaking tub, & walk-in-closet. Lots of windows & plenty of light. Secluded back patio. Conveniently attached 1 car garage. Includes guest parking, but would not recommend more than 2 cars.

Several parks within walking distance. Playgrounds for your child's delight. Green River Trail for biking or leisurely nature walks along the majestic river.

Nearby Schools Include: Kent Mountain Academy, Midway Elementary & Pacific Middle School.

Fireplace not working at the moment.

Water & Sewer Included in Rent!

No Pets

Tyler@havenrent.com

#497

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3380141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104 have any available units?
21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104 have?
Some of 21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104 currently offering any rent specials?
21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104 pet-friendly?
No, 21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104 offer parking?
Yes, 21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104 offers parking.
Does 21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104 have a pool?
No, 21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104 does not have a pool.
Does 21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104 have accessible units?
No, 21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21929 42nd Ave S Unit #104 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St
Kent, WA 98031
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College