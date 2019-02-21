All apartments in Kent
21402 124th Ave SE
21402 124th Ave SE

21402 124th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

21402 124th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Updated Home Located in East Hill-Meridian - ***Application Pending***

If you like to entertain friends and family, this is the house for you! Spacious downstairs bonus room is great for entertaining. New appliances, new carpet throughout, new garage doors & new washer & dryer. The large deck makes the outside just as good for entertaining. Fully fenced backyard.

Nearby schools include Panther Lake Elementary School, Cascade Vista Baptist School and Emerald Park Elementary School.

Single small pet considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $500 deposit.

-Stainless Steel Appliances

Armando@Havenrent.com

#4067

(RLNE5164383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21402 124th Ave SE have any available units?
21402 124th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 21402 124th Ave SE have?
Some of 21402 124th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21402 124th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
21402 124th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21402 124th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21402 124th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 21402 124th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 21402 124th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 21402 124th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21402 124th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21402 124th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 21402 124th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 21402 124th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 21402 124th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 21402 124th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21402 124th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
