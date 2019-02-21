21402 124th Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Updated Home Located in East Hill-Meridian - ***Application Pending***



If you like to entertain friends and family, this is the house for you! Spacious downstairs bonus room is great for entertaining. New appliances, new carpet throughout, new garage doors & new washer & dryer. The large deck makes the outside just as good for entertaining. Fully fenced backyard.



Nearby schools include Panther Lake Elementary School, Cascade Vista Baptist School and Emerald Park Elementary School.



Single small pet considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $500 deposit.



-Stainless Steel Appliances



Armando@Havenrent.com



#4067



(RLNE5164383)