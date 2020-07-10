Rent Calculator
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM
1 of 6
13221 SE 256th St Unit F1
13221 Southeast 256th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
13221 Southeast 256th Street, Kent, WA 98042
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 beds 1.5 baths 1020 sqft Townhome for rent. -
(RLNE5390218)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 have any available units?
13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kent, WA
.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kent Rent Report
.
Is 13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 currently offering any rent specials?
13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 is pet friendly.
Does 13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 offer parking?
No, 13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 does not offer parking.
Does 13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 have a pool?
No, 13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 does not have a pool.
Does 13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 have accessible units?
No, 13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 does not have accessible units.
Does 13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13221 SE 256th St Unit F1 does not have units with air conditioning.
