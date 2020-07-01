All apartments in Kent
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

12759 Southeast 211th Street

12759 Southeast 211th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12759 Southeast 211th Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move-in ready house in Laurel Springs neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, plus a bonus room and den/office downstair. New carpet and spacious great room with gas fireplace. Light and bright kitchen with island and eating nook, formal dining room, main floor den with French doors. Upstair Master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Large upstairs laundry room. Convenient to shopping and bus stop. Minutes to freeways and hospitals, medical facilities and Kentridge High School.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12759-se-211th-st-kent-wa-98031-usa/7497bc7a-3c74-4acb-98cf-c5f3687ccf1a

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5188840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12759 Southeast 211th Street have any available units?
12759 Southeast 211th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 12759 Southeast 211th Street have?
Some of 12759 Southeast 211th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12759 Southeast 211th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12759 Southeast 211th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12759 Southeast 211th Street pet-friendly?
No, 12759 Southeast 211th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 12759 Southeast 211th Street offer parking?
Yes, 12759 Southeast 211th Street offers parking.
Does 12759 Southeast 211th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12759 Southeast 211th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12759 Southeast 211th Street have a pool?
No, 12759 Southeast 211th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12759 Southeast 211th Street have accessible units?
No, 12759 Southeast 211th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12759 Southeast 211th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12759 Southeast 211th Street has units with dishwashers.

