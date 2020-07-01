12759 Southeast 211th Street

Amenities
Move-in ready house in Laurel Springs neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, plus a bonus room and den/office downstair. New carpet and spacious great room with gas fireplace. Light and bright kitchen with island and eating nook, formal dining room, main floor den with French doors. Upstair Master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Large upstairs laundry room. Convenient to shopping and bus stop. Minutes to freeways and hospitals, medical facilities and Kentridge High School.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12759-se-211th-st-kent-wa-98031-usa/7497bc7a-3c74-4acb-98cf-c5f3687ccf1a
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5188840)