12759 Southeast 211th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Move-in ready house in Laurel Springs neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, plus a bonus room and den/office downstair. New carpet and spacious great room with gas fireplace. Light and bright kitchen with island and eating nook, formal dining room, main floor den with French doors. Upstair Master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Large upstairs laundry room. Convenient to shopping and bus stop. Minutes to freeways and hospitals, medical facilities and Kentridge High School.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12759-se-211th-st-kent-wa-98031-usa/7497bc7a-3c74-4acb-98cf-c5f3687ccf1a



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5188840)