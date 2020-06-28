All apartments in Kent
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
12617 SE 226th St.
Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:36 PM

12617 SE 226th St.

12617 Southeast 226th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12617 Southeast 226th Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well Cared for Home in Wonderful Kent Neighborhood! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL OF CURRENT TENANTS AND DO NOT DISTURB THEM.

This beautiful home has all the space you need and then some! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, HUGE 3 car garage home located on dead-end street in East hill Kent. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Newly updated carpet, vinyl and tile flooring, blinds, and recently painted. Living room offers large windows with lots of natural light. Kitchen opens up to family dining room with a wood burning fire place, adjacent to formal dining room. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups on main floor. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with 5 pieces master bathroom and walk in closet. Conveniently located close to HWY 167, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.

No smoking. Pets: No pets preferred. Cats and small dogs negotiable on a case-by-case basis.

Showings available at open house times (see below). Available for move in 11/15/2019.

Security Deposit (refundable): $2500.00
Cleaning Fee (non-refundable): $400.00
Application Fee: $49.00/adult

Elementary School: Sunrise Elementary
Middle School: Meridian Middle
High School: Kentwood High

OPEN HOUSE DATES/TIMES: Thursday November 7, 2019 530pm-7pm.

(RLNE5108023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12617 SE 226th St. have any available units?
12617 SE 226th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 12617 SE 226th St. have?
Some of 12617 SE 226th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12617 SE 226th St. currently offering any rent specials?
12617 SE 226th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12617 SE 226th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12617 SE 226th St. is pet friendly.
Does 12617 SE 226th St. offer parking?
Yes, 12617 SE 226th St. offers parking.
Does 12617 SE 226th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12617 SE 226th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12617 SE 226th St. have a pool?
No, 12617 SE 226th St. does not have a pool.
Does 12617 SE 226th St. have accessible units?
No, 12617 SE 226th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12617 SE 226th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12617 SE 226th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
