12617 SE 226th St.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well Cared for Home in Wonderful Kent Neighborhood! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL OF CURRENT TENANTS AND DO NOT DISTURB THEM.



This beautiful home has all the space you need and then some! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, HUGE 3 car garage home located on dead-end street in East hill Kent. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Newly updated carpet, vinyl and tile flooring, blinds, and recently painted. Living room offers large windows with lots of natural light. Kitchen opens up to family dining room with a wood burning fire place, adjacent to formal dining room. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups on main floor. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with 5 pieces master bathroom and walk in closet. Conveniently located close to HWY 167, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.



No smoking. Pets: No pets preferred. Cats and small dogs negotiable on a case-by-case basis.



Showings available at open house times (see below). Available for move in 11/15/2019.



Security Deposit (refundable): $2500.00

Cleaning Fee (non-refundable): $400.00

Application Fee: $49.00/adult



Elementary School: Sunrise Elementary

Middle School: Meridian Middle

High School: Kentwood High



OPEN HOUSE DATES/TIMES: Thursday November 7, 2019 530pm-7pm.



(RLNE5108023)