All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 12318 SE 219th Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
12318 SE 219th Pl.
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

12318 SE 219th Pl.

12318 Southeast 219th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12318 Southeast 219th Place, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPROVED - Tri-level 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on Kent's East Hill - Tri-level home with 3 bedrooms, den or optional 4th bedroom and 2.5 baths. Beautifully updated kitchen with gleaming hickory hardwood floors, quartz counter tops and cherry cabinets with soft touch closure. Skylights bring in lots of natural light. Hardwood floors continue into the dining room with sliding glass door leading to the backyard. Step down into the sunken living room with large bay window and wood burning fireplace for cold winter nights. Enjoy a downstairs rec room with sliding glass door to backyard, den or 4th bedroom, laundry room and half bath. Upstairs has 2 good sized bedrooms with a main hall bath. Master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet with California Closet System. Fully fenced backyard with large patio for entertaining, child's play structure and garden shed for storage. Attached 2 car garage with work bench.

Sorry no smoking. Pets are case by with extra deposit. 1st full month's rent and deposit to move in.

WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.

(RLNE2773522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12318 SE 219th Pl. have any available units?
12318 SE 219th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 12318 SE 219th Pl. have?
Some of 12318 SE 219th Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12318 SE 219th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
12318 SE 219th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12318 SE 219th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12318 SE 219th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 12318 SE 219th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 12318 SE 219th Pl. offers parking.
Does 12318 SE 219th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12318 SE 219th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12318 SE 219th Pl. have a pool?
No, 12318 SE 219th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 12318 SE 219th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 12318 SE 219th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 12318 SE 219th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12318 SE 219th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way
Kent, WA 98032
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street
Kent, WA 98030
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College