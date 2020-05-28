12318 SE 219th Pl.

Amenities

APPROVED - Tri-level 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on Kent's East Hill - Tri-level home with 3 bedrooms, den or optional 4th bedroom and 2.5 baths. Beautifully updated kitchen with gleaming hickory hardwood floors, quartz counter tops and cherry cabinets with soft touch closure. Skylights bring in lots of natural light. Hardwood floors continue into the dining room with sliding glass door leading to the backyard. Step down into the sunken living room with large bay window and wood burning fireplace for cold winter nights. Enjoy a downstairs rec room with sliding glass door to backyard, den or 4th bedroom, laundry room and half bath. Upstairs has 2 good sized bedrooms with a main hall bath. Master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet with California Closet System. Fully fenced backyard with large patio for entertaining, child's play structure and garden shed for storage. Attached 2 car garage with work bench.



Sorry no smoking. Pets are case by with extra deposit. 1st full month's rent and deposit to move in.



Sorry no smoking. Pets are case by with extra deposit. 1st full month's rent and deposit to move in.

Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.com for more information or to schedule a showing.



