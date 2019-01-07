Amenities

pet friendly new construction hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub new construction

12229 SE 251st St Available 05/01/20 Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here! - This exciting, newly constructed 3 bedroom home is perfect for today's busy lifestyles. You will fall in love with the many unique modern details. Piano finish cabinets, dual slide window & doors. Architectural detailed interior doors, quartz counter tops, LED lighting, Hi-efficiency gas heating, nest thermostat controls. Large loft area w/ open railings. Spa like master suite w/ separate tub & shower. All situated within the beautiful Rainier Park community.



SE 248th St & 124th Ave SE



Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: 05/01/2020



#790



(RLNE4341027)