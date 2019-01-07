All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 12229 SE 251st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
12229 SE 251st St
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

12229 SE 251st St

12229 SE 251st St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12229 SE 251st St, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
new construction
12229 SE 251st St Available 05/01/20 Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here! - This exciting, newly constructed 3 bedroom home is perfect for today's busy lifestyles. You will fall in love with the many unique modern details. Piano finish cabinets, dual slide window & doors. Architectural detailed interior doors, quartz counter tops, LED lighting, Hi-efficiency gas heating, nest thermostat controls. Large loft area w/ open railings. Spa like master suite w/ separate tub & shower. All situated within the beautiful Rainier Park community.

SE 248th St & 124th Ave SE

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: 05/01/2020

#790

(RLNE4341027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12229 SE 251st St have any available units?
12229 SE 251st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 12229 SE 251st St currently offering any rent specials?
12229 SE 251st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12229 SE 251st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12229 SE 251st St is pet friendly.
Does 12229 SE 251st St offer parking?
No, 12229 SE 251st St does not offer parking.
Does 12229 SE 251st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12229 SE 251st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12229 SE 251st St have a pool?
No, 12229 SE 251st St does not have a pool.
Does 12229 SE 251st St have accessible units?
No, 12229 SE 251st St does not have accessible units.
Does 12229 SE 251st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12229 SE 251st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12229 SE 251st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12229 SE 251st St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE
Kent, WA 98030
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Timber Heights
4822 South 252nd Place
Kent, WA 98032
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College