12229 SE 251st St Available 05/01/20 Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here! - This exciting, newly constructed 3 bedroom home is perfect for today's busy lifestyles. You will fall in love with the many unique modern details. Piano finish cabinets, dual slide window & doors. Architectural detailed interior doors, quartz counter tops, LED lighting, Hi-efficiency gas heating, nest thermostat controls. Large loft area w/ open railings. Spa like master suite w/ separate tub & shower. All situated within the beautiful Rainier Park community.
SE 248th St & 124th Ave SE
Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: 05/01/2020
