Kent, WA
10951 SE 224th Place
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

10951 SE 224th Place

10951 Southeast 224th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10951 Southeast 224th Place, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10951 SE 224th Place Available 05/01/19 $2250 / 4br - Quiet Neighborhood/Cul-De-Sac (Kent) - Description:

4 bedroom / 2 Bath Remodeled Home in a Quite Neighborhood on Cul-De-Sac

Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Range/Oven
Laundry: New in Home
Parking type: 2 Car Garage
Wiring: Cable-ready, Wired

Quite Cul-De-Sac for kids and pets.

Lease Details:

Availability date: Today
Monthly Lease: $2250
Utilities Cost: Tenant pays for own utilities
Refundable Deposit: $2250 security deposit
Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $400
Leasing options: 12 Month
Application fee: $40

Equal Housing Opportunity

Keywords: Kent, Yard, Pets, Remodeled

(RLNE4807313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10951 SE 224th Place have any available units?
10951 SE 224th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 10951 SE 224th Place have?
Some of 10951 SE 224th Place's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10951 SE 224th Place currently offering any rent specials?
10951 SE 224th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10951 SE 224th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10951 SE 224th Place is pet friendly.
Does 10951 SE 224th Place offer parking?
Yes, 10951 SE 224th Place offers parking.
Does 10951 SE 224th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10951 SE 224th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10951 SE 224th Place have a pool?
No, 10951 SE 224th Place does not have a pool.
Does 10951 SE 224th Place have accessible units?
No, 10951 SE 224th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10951 SE 224th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10951 SE 224th Place has units with dishwashers.
