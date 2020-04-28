Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10951 SE 224th Place Available 05/01/19 $2250 / 4br - Quiet Neighborhood/Cul-De-Sac (Kent) - Description:



4 bedroom / 2 Bath Remodeled Home in a Quite Neighborhood on Cul-De-Sac



Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Range/Oven

Laundry: New in Home

Parking type: 2 Car Garage

Wiring: Cable-ready, Wired



Quite Cul-De-Sac for kids and pets.



Lease Details:



Availability date: Today

Monthly Lease: $2250

Utilities Cost: Tenant pays for own utilities

Refundable Deposit: $2250 security deposit

Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $400

Leasing options: 12 Month

Application fee: $40



Equal Housing Opportunity



Keywords: Kent, Yard, Pets, Remodeled



(RLNE4807313)