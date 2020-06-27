10626 SE 212th Street

Amenities

Book a showing now! See this pleasant 750-square-foot apartment in Kent, Washington!



This unfurnished unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and driveway parking (that can park 2-3 cars).



The bright and airy interior features include hardwood floor and front porch.

The nice kitchen consists of fine cabinetry with ample storage, smooth countertop with backsplash, and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces to sleep in, with built-in closets for keeping clothing and other stuff. Its bathroom is cozy and clean. And, it is furnished with a flush toilet, vanity, and shower.



Exterior has a yard, a perfect spot for outdoor activities with the family or friends.



There are a hookup washer and dryer available.



For climate control, the apartment has a gas heater.



No pets and no smoking allowed.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: trash, internet, and cable. The landlord's responsible utilities: water, electricity, sewage, gas, and landscaping.



The closest park is East Hill Park.



Nearby Schools:

Kentridge High School - 1.2 miles, 8/10

Emerald Park Elementary School - 0.75 miles, 7/10

Glenridge Elementary School - 1.33 miles, 8/10

Sunrise Elementary School - 1.75 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

169 - 0.1 miles

157 - 0.2 miles



No Pets Allowed



