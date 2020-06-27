All apartments in Kent
10626 SE 212th Street
10626 SE 212th Street

10626 SE 212th St · No Longer Available
Location

10626 SE 212th St, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Book a showing now! See this pleasant 750-square-foot apartment in Kent, Washington!

This unfurnished unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and driveway parking (that can park 2-3 cars).

The bright and airy interior features include hardwood floor and front porch.
The nice kitchen consists of fine cabinetry with ample storage, smooth countertop with backsplash, and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces to sleep in, with built-in closets for keeping clothing and other stuff. Its bathroom is cozy and clean. And, it is furnished with a flush toilet, vanity, and shower.

Exterior has a yard, a perfect spot for outdoor activities with the family or friends.

There are a hookup washer and dryer available.

For climate control, the apartment has a gas heater.

No pets and no smoking allowed.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: trash, internet, and cable. The landlord's responsible utilities: water, electricity, sewage, gas, and landscaping.

The closest park is East Hill Park.

Nearby Schools:
Kentridge High School - 1.2 miles, 8/10
Emerald Park Elementary School - 0.75 miles, 7/10
Glenridge Elementary School - 1.33 miles, 8/10
Sunrise Elementary School - 1.75 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
169 - 0.1 miles
157 - 0.2 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4970944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10626 SE 212th Street have any available units?
10626 SE 212th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 10626 SE 212th Street have?
Some of 10626 SE 212th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10626 SE 212th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10626 SE 212th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10626 SE 212th Street pet-friendly?
No, 10626 SE 212th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 10626 SE 212th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10626 SE 212th Street offers parking.
Does 10626 SE 212th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10626 SE 212th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10626 SE 212th Street have a pool?
No, 10626 SE 212th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10626 SE 212th Street have accessible units?
No, 10626 SE 212th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10626 SE 212th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10626 SE 212th Street has units with dishwashers.
