7739 NE 201st Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 4 Bedroom plus bonus room In Kenmore Available Now! - Please use link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/03cda2f095



Lovely Kenmore home in Wynfield Meadows. 4 bedrooms plus bonus room, 3 bathrooms, 2360 sq. ft. Hardwood floors on main. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters Living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room.



The location for this home is can't be beat! Just minutes away from Lake Forest Park Town Center, Burke-Gilman Trail, Lake Washington and So much more. Easy Access to Seattle and Eastside, HWY 522 ,I405 and I5. This home is in the Northshore School District. One of the best school districts in Washington.



It is available immediately. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pet is case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5065333)