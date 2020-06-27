All apartments in Kenmore
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:32 PM

7739 NE 201st Pl

7739 NE 201st Pl · No Longer Available
Location

7739 NE 201st Pl, Kenmore, WA 98028

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 4 Bedroom plus bonus room In Kenmore Available Now! - Please use link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/03cda2f095

Lovely Kenmore home in Wynfield Meadows. 4 bedrooms plus bonus room, 3 bathrooms, 2360 sq. ft. Hardwood floors on main. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters Living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room.

The location for this home is can't be beat! Just minutes away from Lake Forest Park Town Center, Burke-Gilman Trail, Lake Washington and So much more. Easy Access to Seattle and Eastside, HWY 522 ,I405 and I5. This home is in the Northshore School District. One of the best school districts in Washington.

It is available immediately. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pet is case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5065333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7739 NE 201st Pl have any available units?
7739 NE 201st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 7739 NE 201st Pl have?
Some of 7739 NE 201st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7739 NE 201st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7739 NE 201st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7739 NE 201st Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7739 NE 201st Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7739 NE 201st Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7739 NE 201st Pl offers parking.
Does 7739 NE 201st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7739 NE 201st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7739 NE 201st Pl have a pool?
No, 7739 NE 201st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7739 NE 201st Pl have accessible units?
No, 7739 NE 201st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7739 NE 201st Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 7739 NE 201st Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
