7711 NE 175th Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This Beautifully upgraded Top Floor unit with Vaulted Ceilings and Slab Granite Kitchen Counters, features 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Wood laminate flooring through the main living spaces and is located at Trail Walk Condominiums in Kenmore, along the Burke Gilman Trail and nestled among beautiful fir trees. Spacious Master Suite opens to Deck overlooking the Burke-Gilman Trail. Yours and Mine closets in Master, plus a Walk-in closet in the second bedroom. Washer and Dryer in Unit. 2 Reserved Parking Spots (one in front of building, the other in the lower gated parking garage) plus additional Bike Storage! There is Elevator Access to Unit and Parking Garage. This property also comes with Clubhouse access, which is equipped with a Pool, Hot Tub and a Fitness Center. The location of this condo provides easy access to public transportation: direct routes to Downtown Seattle, both UW Seattle and Bothell campuses, and Downtown Bellevue and easy freeway access to both I-405 and I-5.



OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,250



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.



Pet Policy: Dogs Allowed, 2 Max., 20lbs or less (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay: Electricity (Water/Sewer/Garbage included in monthly rent.)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,750, Security Deposit $1,750 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property.



Amenities: Fridge, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Range, Dishwasher, Living/Family Room Combo, Pets Allowed, Granite Countertops, Patio/Deck, Above the Range Microwave, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Double Vanity, Cable-ready, Pool, Additonal storage, Assigned Covered Parking, Close to Parks, Bike Paths