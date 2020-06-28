All apartments in Kenmore
Find more places like 7711 NE 175th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenmore, WA
/
7711 NE 175th Street
Last updated September 13 2019 at 5:07 AM

7711 NE 175th Street

7711 Northeast 175th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kenmore
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7711 Northeast 175th Street, Kenmore, WA 98028
Central Kenmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This Beautifully upgraded Top Floor unit with Vaulted Ceilings and Slab Granite Kitchen Counters, features 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Wood laminate flooring through the main living spaces and is located at Trail Walk Condominiums in Kenmore, along the Burke Gilman Trail and nestled among beautiful fir trees. Spacious Master Suite opens to Deck overlooking the Burke-Gilman Trail. Yours and Mine closets in Master, plus a Walk-in closet in the second bedroom. Washer and Dryer in Unit. 2 Reserved Parking Spots (one in front of building, the other in the lower gated parking garage) plus additional Bike Storage! There is Elevator Access to Unit and Parking Garage. This property also comes with Clubhouse access, which is equipped with a Pool, Hot Tub and a Fitness Center. The location of this condo provides easy access to public transportation: direct routes to Downtown Seattle, both UW Seattle and Bothell campuses, and Downtown Bellevue and easy freeway access to both I-405 and I-5.

OUR REQUIREMENTS:
Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,250

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.

Pet Policy: Dogs Allowed, 2 Max., 20lbs or less (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay: Electricity (Water/Sewer/Garbage included in monthly rent.)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,750, Security Deposit $1,750 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property.

Amenities: Fridge, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Range, Dishwasher, Living/Family Room Combo, Pets Allowed, Granite Countertops, Patio/Deck, Above the Range Microwave, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Double Vanity, Cable-ready, Pool, Additonal storage, Assigned Covered Parking, Close to Parks, Bike Paths

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 NE 175th Street have any available units?
7711 NE 175th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 7711 NE 175th Street have?
Some of 7711 NE 175th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 NE 175th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7711 NE 175th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 NE 175th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7711 NE 175th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7711 NE 175th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7711 NE 175th Street offers parking.
Does 7711 NE 175th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7711 NE 175th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 NE 175th Street have a pool?
Yes, 7711 NE 175th Street has a pool.
Does 7711 NE 175th Street have accessible units?
No, 7711 NE 175th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 NE 175th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7711 NE 175th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102
Kenmore, WA 98028
The Vermont
16724 Juanita Dr NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
Asteria Place Apartments
17525 80th Avenue Northeast
Kenmore, WA 98028

Similar Pages

Kenmore 1 BedroomsKenmore 2 Bedrooms
Kenmore Apartments with Washer-DryerKenmore Dog Friendly Apartments
Kenmore Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA
Newcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College