Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

7230 NE 147th Pl

7230 Northeast 147th Place · No Longer Available
Location

7230 Northeast 147th Place, Kenmore, WA 98028
Moorlands

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7230 NE 147th Pl Available 12/13/19 Spacious Kenmore Home Available! - Eagle Brook cul-de-sac contemporary home! Gorgeous 4 bed 2.75 bath with large bonus room. Functional layout with tasteful upgrades - formal dining room & entry with vaulted ceilings. Updated kitchen with granite counter, stainless steel appliances & breakfast nook open to family room & access to back yard. Large master en suite, walk-in closet, double vanity, shower & jetted tub. 3 car garage.

Easy access to Seattle, Bellevue, Everett. Walking distance to Saint Edward State Park.

Northshore School District!

- Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities and landscaping.
- $45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
- Security Deposit of equal to 1.5x rent.
- Pets case by case with pet screening + pet rent.
- $10 monthly furnace filter fee

*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com , to schedule a viewing via our guest card system by clicking "contact us" on designated listing page.

(RLNE5376726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7230 NE 147th Pl have any available units?
7230 NE 147th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 7230 NE 147th Pl have?
Some of 7230 NE 147th Pl's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7230 NE 147th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7230 NE 147th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7230 NE 147th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7230 NE 147th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7230 NE 147th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7230 NE 147th Pl offers parking.
Does 7230 NE 147th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7230 NE 147th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7230 NE 147th Pl have a pool?
No, 7230 NE 147th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7230 NE 147th Pl have accessible units?
No, 7230 NE 147th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7230 NE 147th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 7230 NE 147th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
