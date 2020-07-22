Amenities

7230 NE 147th Pl Available 12/13/19 Spacious Kenmore Home Available! - Eagle Brook cul-de-sac contemporary home! Gorgeous 4 bed 2.75 bath with large bonus room. Functional layout with tasteful upgrades - formal dining room & entry with vaulted ceilings. Updated kitchen with granite counter, stainless steel appliances & breakfast nook open to family room & access to back yard. Large master en suite, walk-in closet, double vanity, shower & jetted tub. 3 car garage.



Easy access to Seattle, Bellevue, Everett. Walking distance to Saint Edward State Park.



Northshore School District!



- Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities and landscaping.

- $45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

- Security Deposit of equal to 1.5x rent.

- Pets case by case with pet screening + pet rent.

- $10 monthly furnace filter fee



*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com , to schedule a viewing via our guest card system by clicking "contact us" on designated listing page.



(RLNE5376726)