5929 NE 199th St

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage hot tub fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage hot tub

Great House for Rent - Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. NEWLY PAINTED beautify house designed for your busy lifestyle with comforts for living and relaxation. Great room open concept with kitchen dining family/living room with gas fireplace custom built-in tv/entertainment center granite counters SS appliances hardwoods on main floor w/ w carpet upper level. 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Finished double garage great storage. Fully fenced yard with landscape design storage shed + saltwater hot tub. Easy access B-G Trail 2 neighborhood parks 1-5 & 405 commutes.



12 month lease or longer.



Minimum of 3x gross income as compared to the rental price of the property. This is waived for Applicants with housing vouchers such as Section 8 or etc.



Minimum of a average of 650 credit score of all the adult tenants. If the credit score is lower, we do allow co signers if that would bring it up. If the applicant has no credit score, it is processed on a case by case basis.



Pets are allowed, the limit on number of pets is on a case by case basis.



Pets under 25 lbs are subject to an additional $300 pet deposit



Pets over 25 lbs not allowed.



These pet deposits are waived for Service animals with proper documentation.



(RLNE4601127)