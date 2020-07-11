All apartments in Kenmore
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

5929 NE 199th St

5929 Northeast 199th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5929 Northeast 199th Street, Kenmore, WA 98028
Linwood Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
hot tub
Great House for Rent - Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. NEWLY PAINTED beautify house designed for your busy lifestyle with comforts for living and relaxation. Great room open concept with kitchen dining family/living room with gas fireplace custom built-in tv/entertainment center granite counters SS appliances hardwoods on main floor w/ w carpet upper level. 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Finished double garage great storage. Fully fenced yard with landscape design storage shed + saltwater hot tub. Easy access B-G Trail 2 neighborhood parks 1-5 & 405 commutes.

12 month lease or longer.

Minimum of 3x gross income as compared to the rental price of the property. This is waived for Applicants with housing vouchers such as Section 8 or etc.

Minimum of a average of 650 credit score of all the adult tenants. If the credit score is lower, we do allow co signers if that would bring it up. If the applicant has no credit score, it is processed on a case by case basis.

Pets are allowed, the limit on number of pets is on a case by case basis.

Pets under 25 lbs are subject to an additional $300 pet deposit

Pets over 25 lbs not allowed.

These pet deposits are waived for Service animals with proper documentation.

(RLNE4601127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5929 NE 199th St have any available units?
5929 NE 199th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5929 NE 199th St have?
Some of 5929 NE 199th St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5929 NE 199th St currently offering any rent specials?
5929 NE 199th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5929 NE 199th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5929 NE 199th St is pet friendly.
Does 5929 NE 199th St offer parking?
Yes, 5929 NE 199th St offers parking.
Does 5929 NE 199th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5929 NE 199th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5929 NE 199th St have a pool?
No, 5929 NE 199th St does not have a pool.
Does 5929 NE 199th St have accessible units?
No, 5929 NE 199th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5929 NE 199th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5929 NE 199th St does not have units with dishwashers.
