Home
/
Kenmore, WA
/
16055 Inglewood Rd NE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

16055 Inglewood Rd NE

16055 Inglewood Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

16055 Inglewood Road Northeast, Kenmore, WA 98028
Arrowhead

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
rare property on Washington Lake - Property Id: 241037

Incredible Lake Washing views over every room! Enjoy the summer and lake activities with 200 Ft of private Lake Washington waterfront, private dock and beach. Massive views from every room of this beautifully updated home! 2 large bedrooms on main with Master suite with its own deck. Large open kitchen extending into an informal dinning area plus a cozy sitting area with More views. Large cathedral ceilings and tons of windows everywhere. 2 more bedrooms on lower level plus a den with a fireplace, craft room. MIL possibilities, call for more info! New carpet and updated bathrooms. Bring your modern or quaint furnishings and turn this into a mid-century modern! Awesome location close to Kenmore downtown, 20 minutes to Seattle and Bellevue! And just adjacent to Inglewood Golf Club. You will enjoy watching Bolt eagle, gold eagle and grey crane etc just from the property.Rare Lake Washington waterfront rental! Have to see it !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241037
Property Id 241037

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5629518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16055 Inglewood Rd NE have any available units?
16055 Inglewood Rd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 16055 Inglewood Rd NE have?
Some of 16055 Inglewood Rd NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16055 Inglewood Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
16055 Inglewood Rd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16055 Inglewood Rd NE pet-friendly?
No, 16055 Inglewood Rd NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenmore.
Does 16055 Inglewood Rd NE offer parking?
No, 16055 Inglewood Rd NE does not offer parking.
Does 16055 Inglewood Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16055 Inglewood Rd NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16055 Inglewood Rd NE have a pool?
No, 16055 Inglewood Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 16055 Inglewood Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 16055 Inglewood Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 16055 Inglewood Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16055 Inglewood Rd NE has units with dishwashers.

