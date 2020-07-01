16055 Inglewood Rd NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub internet access

rare property on Washington Lake - Property Id: 241037



Incredible Lake Washing views over every room! Enjoy the summer and lake activities with 200 Ft of private Lake Washington waterfront, private dock and beach. Massive views from every room of this beautifully updated home! 2 large bedrooms on main with Master suite with its own deck. Large open kitchen extending into an informal dinning area plus a cozy sitting area with More views. Large cathedral ceilings and tons of windows everywhere. 2 more bedrooms on lower level plus a den with a fireplace, craft room. MIL possibilities, call for more info! New carpet and updated bathrooms. Bring your modern or quaint furnishings and turn this into a mid-century modern! Awesome location close to Kenmore downtown, 20 minutes to Seattle and Bellevue! And just adjacent to Inglewood Golf Club. You will enjoy watching Bolt eagle, gold eagle and grey crane etc just from the property.Rare Lake Washington waterfront rental! Have to see it !

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5629518)