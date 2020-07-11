All apartments in Kenmore
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

15328 72nd Ave NE

15328 72nd Avenue Northeast · (425) 209-0252
Location

15328 72nd Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA 98028
Moorlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15328 72nd Ave NE · Avail. Aug 19

$2,799

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
15328 72nd Ave NE Available 08/19/20 ***6 MONTH LEASE ONLY*** -
Grand entry with soaring ceiling and natural light. Formal living room and dining rooms with open kitchen, stainless appliances, granite tile counters and hardwood floors. The upper-level features: Master bedroom, 5-piece master bath, deck off the hallway, two additional bedrooms, full bathroom and California closets. The backyard is fully fenced with a covered patio. No smoking. Small dog on approval, no cats and no big dogs.

First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $8,400 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually), no felonies in the last 5 years against person or property and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4262625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15328 72nd Ave NE have any available units?
15328 72nd Ave NE has a unit available for $2,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 15328 72nd Ave NE have?
Some of 15328 72nd Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15328 72nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
15328 72nd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15328 72nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15328 72nd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 15328 72nd Ave NE offer parking?
No, 15328 72nd Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 15328 72nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15328 72nd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15328 72nd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 15328 72nd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 15328 72nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 15328 72nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 15328 72nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15328 72nd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
