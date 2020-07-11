Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

15328 72nd Ave NE Available 08/19/20 ***6 MONTH LEASE ONLY*** -

Grand entry with soaring ceiling and natural light. Formal living room and dining rooms with open kitchen, stainless appliances, granite tile counters and hardwood floors. The upper-level features: Master bedroom, 5-piece master bath, deck off the hallway, two additional bedrooms, full bathroom and California closets. The backyard is fully fenced with a covered patio. No smoking. Small dog on approval, no cats and no big dogs.



First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $8,400 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually), no felonies in the last 5 years against person or property and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



No Cats Allowed



