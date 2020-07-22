/
/
/
northlake terrace
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:43 PM
120 Apartments for rent in Northlake Terrace, Kenmore, WA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1564 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
912 sqft
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington.
Results within 1 mile of Northlake Terrace
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
The Vermont
16724 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
888 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Accepts credit cards and e-payments. Welcomes pets. Across the street from Inglewood Golf Club and Rhododendron Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
854 sqft
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, Heron View Apartment Homes is the perfect place to experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Pacific Northwest.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Asteria Place Apartments
17525 80th Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1050 sqft
Located close to Hwy 522, I-405, and I-5, your new home connects you to world-class shopping, restaurants, sports and cinemas in Kenmore, Bothell, and Seattle.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
16810 72nd Ave NE
16810 72nd Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2420 sqft
**Self Showing** Private Park-Like Setting at End of Private Lane. Main Floor Den. A/C **Self Showing** - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.
Results within 5 miles of Northlake Terrace
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
7 Units Available
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
23 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,780
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1164 sqft
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
41 Units Available
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1165 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location right off the 405. Pet-friendly community with gym, sparkling outdoor pool, tennis courts and comfy clubhouse for residents. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern touches and a washer-dryer in the unit.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
5 Units Available
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,350
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Route 522 east of I-5 in North Seattle. Granite style countertops with hardwood plank flooring. High ceilings, GE appliances, faux wood blinds and parking available on site.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
7 Units Available
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,305
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,161
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1183 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,700
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1033 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
4 Units Available
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,730
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
850 sqft
Alderwood Park is distinctive living at its finest with open, modern units near I-5 and the Alderwood Mall. State-of-the-art fitness studio, impeccable landscaping, and in-unit fireplaces create the perfect place to call home in Lynnwood.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:42 PM
3 Units Available
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 07:42 PM
10 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,726
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
5 Units Available
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
21 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
12 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1367 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAKenmore, WALake Forest Park, WABothell West, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek East, WA