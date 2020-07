Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Finding a home that reflects your lifestyle is important, and you'll find that Vista Ridge exemplifies our commitment to living in excellence! Located in Issaquah, Washington, we offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes featuring some homes with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, private patios or decks with storage and wood burning fireplaces. Our state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor spa and sauna, sparkling seasonal pool and entertainment center are offered for our resident’s enjoyment.