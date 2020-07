Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground guest parking

2 bedroom condo available in the heart of Issaquah! - Great two bedroom condo in beautiful Issaquah. Open layout home, with a fireplace and lots of natural light. Located in a quiet family friendly neighborhood with a playground and guest parking available. Water and sewer included in rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4935309)