All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 515 Newport Way NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
515 Newport Way NW
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:56 PM

515 Newport Way NW

515 Newport Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Gilman
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

515 Newport Way Northwest, Issaquah, WA 98027
Gilman

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newport Springs - Property Id: 160022

Spacious, clean 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit in a small (35 units), quiet condominium setting, abutting a greenbelt. Both bedrooms are en suites. Location features, 2 single car garages (one with a small storage area), new windows, new paint, new carpet, wood burning fireplace, dishwasher and balcony deck off of living room. Being situated close to downtown and I-90 makes access in and out of Issaquah a breeze. Issaquah boasts good schools, great community and a small town feel.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160022p
Property Id 160022

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5170565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Newport Way NW have any available units?
515 Newport Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 515 Newport Way NW have?
Some of 515 Newport Way NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Newport Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
515 Newport Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Newport Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 515 Newport Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 515 Newport Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 515 Newport Way NW offers parking.
Does 515 Newport Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 Newport Way NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Newport Way NW have a pool?
No, 515 Newport Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 515 Newport Way NW have accessible units?
No, 515 Newport Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Newport Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Newport Way NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Newport Way NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Newport Way NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest
Issaquah, WA 98027
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive
Issaquah, WA 98027
Bentley House
2700 NW Pine Cone Dr
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIssaquah 2 Bedroom Apartments
Issaquah Apartments with BalconiesIssaquah Apartments with Parking
Issaquah Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman
Talus

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle