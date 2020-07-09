Amenities

4214 - 213th Place SE Available 01/05/19 Unique Immaculate Issaquah Townhouse with View! $200 off First Months Rent! - You will LOVE coming home to this gorgeous light-filled townhouse full of amenities & cozy character, just across the street from Lake Sammamish! Relax in your 4th floor master suite with vaulted sunlit bedroom, peek-a-boo lake view, deck, double walk-through closet with built-ins, and beautiful master bath; two large bedrooms share a spacious Jack & Jill bath on a dedicated floor; first level great room concept is perfect for entertaining with professional kitchen with SS appliances, granite, breakfast bar, pantry; cozy dining and living areas with modern gas fireplace; lovely private patio off kitchen. Your dream finished tandem 2 car garage awaits, with plenty of storage. Espresso hardwoods, new carpeting, new paint throughout, radiant heat.



GREAT LOCATION! Right in the heart of everything: Minutes from I-90, shopping, transit, lakeside parks, hiking, skiing, casino, 11-mile running/bike trail across the street, dock & park access on Lake Sammamish is a 5 min walk.



Issaquah is a great town and the perfect jumping off spot to lake and mountain adventures, while still close to Bellevue and Seattle! Don't wait, come see why I cannot find enough superlatives for this home! You'll love living here!



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing through our guest card system (www.mapleleafmgt.com/vacancies)



**$200 off first months rent!! ****

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over age 18.

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~Tenant responsible for all utilities.

~Security Deposit of $2,295

~Administrative Fee: $250.

~14-16 month or longer lease preferred, with option to extend.

~Sorry, no pets

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants



No Pets Allowed



