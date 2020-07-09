All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4214 - 213th Place SE

4214 213th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4214 213th Place Southeast, Issaquah, WA 98029

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
4214 - 213th Place SE Available 01/05/19 Unique Immaculate Issaquah Townhouse with View! $200 off First Months Rent! - You will LOVE coming home to this gorgeous light-filled townhouse full of amenities & cozy character, just across the street from Lake Sammamish! Relax in your 4th floor master suite with vaulted sunlit bedroom, peek-a-boo lake view, deck, double walk-through closet with built-ins, and beautiful master bath; two large bedrooms share a spacious Jack & Jill bath on a dedicated floor; first level great room concept is perfect for entertaining with professional kitchen with SS appliances, granite, breakfast bar, pantry; cozy dining and living areas with modern gas fireplace; lovely private patio off kitchen. Your dream finished tandem 2 car garage awaits, with plenty of storage. Espresso hardwoods, new carpeting, new paint throughout, radiant heat.

GREAT LOCATION! Right in the heart of everything: Minutes from I-90, shopping, transit, lakeside parks, hiking, skiing, casino, 11-mile running/bike trail across the street, dock & park access on Lake Sammamish is a 5 min walk.

Issaquah is a great town and the perfect jumping off spot to lake and mountain adventures, while still close to Bellevue and Seattle! Don't wait, come see why I cannot find enough superlatives for this home! You'll love living here!

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing through our guest card system (www.mapleleafmgt.com/vacancies)

**$200 off first months rent!! ****
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over age 18.
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~Tenant responsible for all utilities.
~Security Deposit of $2,295
~Administrative Fee: $250.
~14-16 month or longer lease preferred, with option to extend.
~Sorry, no pets
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4552631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 - 213th Place SE have any available units?
4214 - 213th Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 4214 - 213th Place SE have?
Some of 4214 - 213th Place SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 - 213th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
4214 - 213th Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 - 213th Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 4214 - 213th Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 4214 - 213th Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 4214 - 213th Place SE offers parking.
Does 4214 - 213th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 - 213th Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 - 213th Place SE have a pool?
No, 4214 - 213th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 4214 - 213th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 4214 - 213th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 - 213th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4214 - 213th Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4214 - 213th Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4214 - 213th Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
