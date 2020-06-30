All apartments in Issaquah
35 Front St S
35 Front St S

35 Front Street South · No Longer Available
Location

35 Front Street South, Issaquah, WA 98027
Olde Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
internet access
Kokanee Manor offers 5 furnished apartment/suites ideal for persons needing: long term or short term housing. Our serviced apartments are also great for persons during medical treatment, in transition, relocation housing, handicapped accessibility or special services. This type of facility is also referred to as a apartment hotel. Situated in a park like setting on Issaquah Creek, but centrally located on Front Street in historic downtown Issaquah. Truly Creekside Living in the Heart of the City . All accommodations enjoy free access to common area, HD tv, highspeed internet, all utilities included, stocked with household items and private doorbells. Tenants enjoy hotel-level treatment with easy self-check-in and on-line registration and payment.

Four studio suites on the ground floor include: private bathrooms with roll in tiled showers, kitchenettes and wheelchair access. The one-bedroom apartment on the second floor includes a full kitchen, master bathroom with tub, private laundry area, private covered deck, huge walk-in closet and more.

The main floor is wheelchair friendly with no steps or exterior doors. The indoor common area includes: kitchen, dining, living, laundry, guest bathroom, fitness equipment and grand piano. The common area kitchen may be used for preparing private or community meals, the dining room and living room can be used for guest, business or resident gatherings. A large screen tv is in the living room along with a professional gym elliptical exercise machine.

Outdoors on our half acre site you can enjoy the nature lovers surroundings, paths and wildlife. Sit on a lovely patio or walkways and enjoy watching the resident eagles, hawks and herons feasting on the fish in Issaquah Creek. Or watch raccoons, otters and ducks that frequent the area. Or take a walk through the adjacent public park on the south or the adjacent State Fish Hatchery to the north. Enjoy our beautiful water wall feature in the entrance courtyard.

Within a block or two, you can walk to 30 eat and drink establishments, plus retail, library, senior center, community center, public pool, etc. within a couple of blocks. Our location is also bounded by a public park to the south and the famous Issaquah Fish Hatchery to the north. Our site is located only 1/2 mile south of the I-90 Front Street exit. We are also only 2 blks to Issaquah Alps hiking/biking trails, 1-mile to Gilman Village shopping, 25 minutes to Seattle, 20 minutes to Snoqualmie Falls, 40 mins SeaTac, Metro bus stops right in front of property, 1-mile to Swedish Hosp, 2-miles to Lk Sammamish, 8-miles to Bellevue, 3-miles to Costco Corporate, 3-miles to Cougar Mtn Zoo.

From the Water Wall Suite #101, youll enjoy overlooking the front courtyard and water wall area and have private inside entry. With the 970 square foot (SF) common area plus the 315 SF suite you ll enjoy a combined total SF of 1285.

From the Front Street Suite #102, youll enjoy overlooking the front entry courtyard area and have private inside entry. With the 970 square foot (SF) common area plus the 350 SF suite you ll enjoy a combined total SF of 1320.

From the Tropical Garden Suite #103, youll enjoy overlooking a tropical garden area and have both private inside and outside entry. With the 970 square foot (SF) common area plus the 360 SF suite you ll enjoy a combined total SF of 1330.

From the Creekside Suite #104, youll enjoy overlooking Issaquah Creek and have both private inside and outside entry. With the 970 square foot (SF) common area plus the 345 SF suite you ll enjoy a combined total SF of 1315.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

