All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 3440 NE Madison Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
3440 NE Madison Way
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

3440 NE Madison Way

3440 Northeast Madison Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3440 Northeast Madison Way, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
playground
tennis court
Beautiful and Bright Home Near the Top of Issaquah Highlands! - Beautiful and bright single family home for rent near the top of Issaquah Highlands! Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Great park across the street with free access to tennis and basketball court. Stainless steels appliances, LED lighting, granite counters, hardwood floors and a great courtyard, just off the kitchen. Gigabit fiber optic network. A/C! Quick I-90 freeway access. Big park and ride at the bottom of the hill with Microsoft connector bus. Minutes to Grand Ridge Elementary. A well cared for home in great condition!

No pets allowed.
$13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply.

To schedule a showing, please contact our leasing agent Jill at jill@sjapm.com or call the number on the ad.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - If the property requires/uses furnace air filters a portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 NE Madison Way have any available units?
3440 NE Madison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 3440 NE Madison Way have?
Some of 3440 NE Madison Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 NE Madison Way currently offering any rent specials?
3440 NE Madison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 NE Madison Way pet-friendly?
No, 3440 NE Madison Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 3440 NE Madison Way offer parking?
No, 3440 NE Madison Way does not offer parking.
Does 3440 NE Madison Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3440 NE Madison Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 NE Madison Way have a pool?
No, 3440 NE Madison Way does not have a pool.
Does 3440 NE Madison Way have accessible units?
No, 3440 NE Madison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 NE Madison Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3440 NE Madison Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3440 NE Madison Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3440 NE Madison Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive
Issaquah, WA 98027
Bentley House
2700 NW Pine Cone Dr
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with ParkingIssaquah Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Issaquah Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College