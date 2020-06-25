3440 NE Madison Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard on-site laundry playground tennis court

Beautiful and Bright Home Near the Top of Issaquah Highlands! - Beautiful and bright single family home for rent near the top of Issaquah Highlands! Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Great park across the street with free access to tennis and basketball court. Stainless steels appliances, LED lighting, granite counters, hardwood floors and a great courtyard, just off the kitchen. Gigabit fiber optic network. A/C! Quick I-90 freeway access. Big park and ride at the bottom of the hill with Microsoft connector bus. Minutes to Grand Ridge Elementary. A well cared for home in great condition!



No pets allowed.

$13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply.



To schedule a showing, please contact our leasing agent Jill at jill@sjapm.com or call the number on the ad.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - If the property requires/uses furnace air filters a portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5153951)