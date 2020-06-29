All apartments in Issaquah
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
2700 Ne Julep St
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:33 AM

2700 Ne Julep St

2700 Northeast Julep Street · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Northeast Julep Street, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
cats allowed
* Single Family home. Main floor has hardwood floor, open floor plan, naturally well-lit with 4 oversized windows
* 200 sq ft gorgeous private deck, front patio, back patio and front lawn
* Kitchen with gas cooking, new dishwasher and range
* Perfect location with a park across the street, walking distance to Zeeks pizza, Hot Yoga, other retail and Grand ridge elementary school
* Rent Includes yard/lawn maintenance, trash service and neighborhood dues. Tenant responsible for other utilities
* Well-designed house with a large deck, gas fireplace, walk thru closet, walk in closet, tub and full size shower, 2 car garages

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Ne Julep St have any available units?
2700 Ne Julep St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 2700 Ne Julep St have?
Some of 2700 Ne Julep St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Ne Julep St currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Ne Julep St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Ne Julep St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Ne Julep St is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Ne Julep St offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Ne Julep St offers parking.
Does 2700 Ne Julep St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Ne Julep St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Ne Julep St have a pool?
No, 2700 Ne Julep St does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Ne Julep St have accessible units?
No, 2700 Ne Julep St does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Ne Julep St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Ne Julep St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Ne Julep St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 Ne Julep St does not have units with air conditioning.
