260 SW Clark Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Visit this convenient location to Historic downtown Issaquah, as well as to Issaq-Hobart Rd, and to I-90 Exit at Front Street. Shop downtown to enjoy live stage plays, eclectic boutiques, exciting art/craft galleries. Check out Gilman Village, a great tour for out of town friends and relatives. Relax and enjoy many downtown fine restaurants and unique saloons. And, for outdoor passion a must is Squak Mountain hiking trails, Issaquah Creek, The Fish Hatcherie and Tiger Mountain Parasailing. >

This exceptionally large 2 bedroom apartment includes a massive deck off the family room slider - Parking 1 car in carport and 1 in lot - Washer / dryer in unit - gleaming wood floors - and a serene forested setting, bringing quiet enjoyment to the property.

Four plex condo style living units. Each private with windows viewing trees and plantings.

Set back from street surrounded by a perimeter of trees and shrubs creating private living.

Available rental attaches to expansive, full light deck off family room. Has been used by tenants for potted flower and veggie plantings.

Autos are safely off street in private drive way and parking area.