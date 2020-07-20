All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:24 PM

260 SW Clark Street

260 Southwest Clark Street · No Longer Available
Location

260 Southwest Clark Street, Issaquah, WA 98027
Gilman

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Visit this convenient location to Historic downtown Issaquah, as well as to Issaq-Hobart Rd, and to I-90 Exit at Front Street. Shop downtown to enjoy live stage plays, eclectic boutiques, exciting art/craft galleries. Check out Gilman Village, a great tour for out of town friends and relatives. Relax and enjoy many downtown fine restaurants and unique saloons. And, for outdoor passion a must is Squak Mountain hiking trails, Issaquah Creek, The Fish Hatcherie and Tiger Mountain Parasailing. >
<
This exceptionally large 2 bedroom apartment includes a massive deck off the family room slider - Parking 1 car in carport and 1 in lot - Washer / dryer in unit - gleaming wood floors - and a serene forested setting, bringing quiet enjoyment to the property.
Four plex condo style living units. Each private with windows viewing trees and plantings.
Set back from street surrounded by a perimeter of trees and shrubs creating private living.
Available rental attaches to expansive, full light deck off family room. Has been used by tenants for potted flower and veggie plantings.
Autos are safely off street in private drive way and parking area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 SW Clark Street have any available units?
260 SW Clark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 260 SW Clark Street have?
Some of 260 SW Clark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 SW Clark Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 SW Clark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 SW Clark Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 SW Clark Street is pet friendly.
Does 260 SW Clark Street offer parking?
Yes, 260 SW Clark Street offers parking.
Does 260 SW Clark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 SW Clark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 SW Clark Street have a pool?
No, 260 SW Clark Street does not have a pool.
Does 260 SW Clark Street have accessible units?
No, 260 SW Clark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 SW Clark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 SW Clark Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 SW Clark Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 SW Clark Street does not have units with air conditioning.
