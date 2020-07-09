2315 29th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Gorgeous Issaquah Highlands home for rent in Grandview Elementary District. Short or long term lease available. This dream home greets you with birch hardwoods on the main floor, vaulted entry + den & cozy living room with a stone fireplace. Chef's kitchen has alder cabinets, s/s appliances, tile counters w/full backsplash & planning desk. The 2nd floor has a stunning master suite & elegant master bath double vanities, tile sinks & counters + skylights. 2 more bedrooms up and laundry room w/ washer/dryer included. Backyard has patio & is fully fenced. 2 car garage.



Call Lisa @ 425-292-6067 for more info. Applicants 18+ years apply at www.tctpm.com.