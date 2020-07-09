All apartments in Issaquah
2315 29th Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2315 29th Ave NE

2315 29th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2315 29th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous Issaquah Highlands home for rent in Grandview Elementary District. Short or long term lease available. This dream home greets you with birch hardwoods on the main floor, vaulted entry + den & cozy living room with a stone fireplace. Chef's kitchen has alder cabinets, s/s appliances, tile counters w/full backsplash & planning desk. The 2nd floor has a stunning master suite & elegant master bath double vanities, tile sinks & counters + skylights. 2 more bedrooms up and laundry room w/ washer/dryer included. Backyard has patio & is fully fenced. 2 car garage.

Call Lisa @ 425-292-6067 for more info. Applicants 18+ years apply at www.tctpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 29th Ave NE have any available units?
2315 29th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 2315 29th Ave NE have?
Some of 2315 29th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 29th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
2315 29th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 29th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 2315 29th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 2315 29th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 2315 29th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 2315 29th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2315 29th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 29th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 2315 29th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 2315 29th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 2315 29th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 29th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 29th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 29th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 29th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
