2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this beautifully updated like New 3 bedroom townhome with easy access to I-90 between Issaquah and Bellevue. It features all new stainless steel appliances and a new Washer and Dryer. It has a master suite with walk in closet and its own bathroom and separate vanity area. Also lots of storage and a full 2 car garage with extra parking and a large freezer in the garage. Patio outside of dining area.