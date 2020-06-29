2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr

2112 Northwest Pacific Elm Drive, Issaquah, WA 98027 Newport
Enjoy this beautifully updated like New 3 bedroom townhome with easy access to I-90 between Issaquah and Bellevue. It features all new stainless steel appliances and a new Washer and Dryer. It has a master suite with walk in closet and its own bathroom and separate vanity area. Also lots of storage and a full 2 car garage with extra parking and a large freezer in the garage. Patio outside of dining area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
