All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:07 AM

2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr

2112 Northwest Pacific Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2112 Northwest Pacific Elm Drive, Issaquah, WA 98027
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this beautifully updated like New 3 bedroom townhome with easy access to I-90 between Issaquah and Bellevue. It features all new stainless steel appliances and a new Washer and Dryer. It has a master suite with walk in closet and its own bathroom and separate vanity area. Also lots of storage and a full 2 car garage with extra parking and a large freezer in the garage. Patio outside of dining area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr have any available units?
2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr have?
Some of 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr offers parking.
Does 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr have a pool?
No, 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr have accessible units?
No, 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Nw Pacific Elm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St
Issaquah, WA 98029
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest
Issaquah, WA 98027
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with ParkingIssaquah Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Issaquah Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College