Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
1899 11th Lane Northeast - 1
Last updated June 23 2019 at 4:45 AM

1899 11th Lane Northeast - 1

1899 11th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1899 11th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
North Issaquah

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Welcome home to your spacious Vista Park town home in popular Issaquah Highlands! Beautiful floor plan w/ hardwood flooring, Living Room w/ gas fireplace & lovely open kitchen w/ granite counters & SS Appliances. Nice laundry room & powder bath on main floor. Upstairs Master Bedroom w/ spa-like bath & 2nd bedroom has en suite full bath, perfect for roommates! Open loft wired for den/office. End Unit, 2 car garage, by neighborhood parks. Walk to Regal Cinema, shopping/restaurants & park & ride.

Apply online at www.tctpm.com, each adult 18+ must apply. Application fee is $45. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

