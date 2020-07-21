1899 11th Lane Northeast - 1

Amenities

Welcome home to your spacious Vista Park town home in popular Issaquah Highlands! Beautiful floor plan w/ hardwood flooring, Living Room w/ gas fireplace & lovely open kitchen w/ granite counters & SS Appliances. Nice laundry room & powder bath on main floor. Upstairs Master Bedroom w/ spa-like bath & 2nd bedroom has en suite full bath, perfect for roommates! Open loft wired for den/office. End Unit, 2 car garage, by neighborhood parks. Walk to Regal Cinema, shopping/restaurants & park & ride.



Apply online at www.tctpm.com, each adult 18+ must apply. Application fee is $45. Sorry, no pets.