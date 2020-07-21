Amenities

1880 17th Court NE Available 07/26/19 Burnstead Townhome in Issaquah Highlands - Beautiful Burnstead built townhome with amazing sunset views. Great location in the Issaquah Highlands. Home has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Wonderful amenities and designer touches throughout; including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk in closets, gleaming hardwoods, vaulted ceilings, one car garage and plenty of storage. Rent includes water and sewer. One cat will be allowed. Sorry no dogs. For a personal viewing please call Millie or Maria @ 425-750-0086. Thank you



(RLNE2608560)