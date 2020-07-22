1789 27th Ln Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

Privacy, no shared walls, great yard spaces, a large deck, convenient to parks, shops, Regal theater, Safeway, restaurants. 2 car detached garages and in walking distance to Grand Ridge Elementary. Immaculate three bedroom home with designer colors, Bamboo flooring, Granite counters, Maple cabinets, Stainless appliances, and a Great Room concept. You'll love the high ceilings, the light & open floorplan. Master suite with large closet. Award Winning Issaquah Schools and easy access to I-90, Park & Ride. Owner pays for trash, sewer and landscaping. Tenant responsible for internet and utility.