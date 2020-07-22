All apartments in Issaquah
1789 27th Ln Ne
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

1789 27th Ln Ne

1789 27th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1789 27th Lane Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Privacy, no shared walls, great yard spaces, a large deck, convenient to parks, shops, Regal theater, Safeway, restaurants. 2 car detached garages and in walking distance to Grand Ridge Elementary. Immaculate three bedroom home with designer colors, Bamboo flooring, Granite counters, Maple cabinets, Stainless appliances, and a Great Room concept. You'll love the high ceilings, the light & open floorplan. Master suite with large closet. Award Winning Issaquah Schools and easy access to I-90, Park & Ride. Owner pays for trash, sewer and landscaping. Tenant responsible for internet and utility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1789 27th Ln Ne have any available units?
1789 27th Ln Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1789 27th Ln Ne have?
Some of 1789 27th Ln Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1789 27th Ln Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1789 27th Ln Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1789 27th Ln Ne pet-friendly?
No, 1789 27th Ln Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 1789 27th Ln Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1789 27th Ln Ne offers parking.
Does 1789 27th Ln Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1789 27th Ln Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1789 27th Ln Ne have a pool?
No, 1789 27th Ln Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1789 27th Ln Ne have accessible units?
No, 1789 27th Ln Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1789 27th Ln Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1789 27th Ln Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 1789 27th Ln Ne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1789 27th Ln Ne has units with air conditioning.
