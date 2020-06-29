All apartments in Issaquah
1752 NE Park Dr.

1752 Park Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1752 Park Drive Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1752 NE Park Dr. Available 11/01/19 Spacious open layout 2 bed townhome in Issaquah Highlands! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/qe48

You can't miss this cozy townhome in the perfect location. Right across the street from Grand Ridge Elementary, walking distance to Grand Ridge Plaza, restaurants, and cinema. Close to I-90 and Park-N-Ride! Perfect location!!

Open layout bottom floor with spacious kitchen and living room. Plenty of storage through out. Two bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Shared community green space in the back, this townhome has a detached garage and plenty of street parking.

12 months minimum lease. First month's rent + security deposit (equal to one month's rent) + last month's rent due before move in. Subject to change depending on strength of application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5168606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 NE Park Dr. have any available units?
1752 NE Park Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
Is 1752 NE Park Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1752 NE Park Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 NE Park Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1752 NE Park Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 1752 NE Park Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1752 NE Park Dr. offers parking.
Does 1752 NE Park Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1752 NE Park Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 NE Park Dr. have a pool?
No, 1752 NE Park Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1752 NE Park Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1752 NE Park Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 NE Park Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1752 NE Park Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1752 NE Park Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1752 NE Park Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
