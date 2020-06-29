Amenities

garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

1752 NE Park Dr. Available 11/01/19 Spacious open layout 2 bed townhome in Issaquah Highlands! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/qe48



You can't miss this cozy townhome in the perfect location. Right across the street from Grand Ridge Elementary, walking distance to Grand Ridge Plaza, restaurants, and cinema. Close to I-90 and Park-N-Ride! Perfect location!!



Open layout bottom floor with spacious kitchen and living room. Plenty of storage through out. Two bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Shared community green space in the back, this townhome has a detached garage and plenty of street parking.



12 months minimum lease. First month's rent + security deposit (equal to one month's rent) + last month's rent due before move in. Subject to change depending on strength of application.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5168606)