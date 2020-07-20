Amenities

1597 30th Ave NE Available 07/01/19 Executive Home Issaquah Highlands 4BD with AMAZING views! - UNPARALLELED VIEWS of Seattle, Bellevue, Olympics & sunsets from this Extraordinary Steve Burnstead home.

Outstanding schools (eg., Grand Ridge Elementary with perfect score), sport courts, retail shops & restaurants all within this desirable Highlands community! New hardwood floor throughout! New light fixtures. 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. 3 car garage and deck with amazing views. Central Air!! Call Chris Toppen for apt 425-765-7888.

No smoking. Pets considered on case by case basis.

Tenant pays for all utilities.



