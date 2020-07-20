All apartments in Issaquah
1597 30th Ave NE
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

1597 30th Ave NE

1597 30th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1597 30th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1597 30th Ave NE Available 07/01/19 Executive Home Issaquah Highlands 4BD with AMAZING views! - UNPARALLELED VIEWS of Seattle, Bellevue, Olympics & sunsets from this Extraordinary Steve Burnstead home.
Outstanding schools (eg., Grand Ridge Elementary with perfect score), sport courts, retail shops & restaurants all within this desirable Highlands community! New hardwood floor throughout! New light fixtures. 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. 3 car garage and deck with amazing views. Central Air!! Call Chris Toppen for apt 425-765-7888.
No smoking. Pets considered on case by case basis.
Tenant pays for all utilities.

(RLNE4401616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1597 30th Ave NE have any available units?
1597 30th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1597 30th Ave NE have?
Some of 1597 30th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1597 30th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1597 30th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1597 30th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1597 30th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1597 30th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1597 30th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1597 30th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1597 30th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1597 30th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1597 30th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1597 30th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1597 30th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1597 30th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1597 30th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1597 30th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1597 30th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
