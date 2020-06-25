1482 14th Pl NE

Amenities
Spacious & Modern Home Located in Issaquah Highlands. - You will love this open layout with lots of light & windows and enormous double sliding doors that lead out to composite deck w/glass railing. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops & a breakfast bar. Features include a luxurious Master bedroom & ensuite bath, 14ft vaulted ceiling with large picture window & view of protected greenbelt, a downstairs bedroom, bathroom and walkout patio, 2 bonus rooms and solar panels. Close to shops & parks. Renowned Issaquah school district.
Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 01/21/2019
#2018
(RLNE4643732)