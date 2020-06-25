All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 1482 14th Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
1482 14th Pl NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1482 14th Pl NE

1482 14th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1482 14th Place Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious & Modern Home Located in Issaquah Highlands. - You will love this open layout with lots of light & windows and enormous double sliding doors that lead out to composite deck w/glass railing. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops & a breakfast bar. Features include a luxurious Master bedroom & ensuite bath, 14ft vaulted ceiling with large picture window & view of protected greenbelt, a downstairs bedroom, bathroom and walkout patio, 2 bonus rooms and solar panels. Close to shops & parks. Renowned Issaquah school district.

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 01/21/2019

#2018

(RLNE4643732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1482 14th Pl NE have any available units?
1482 14th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
Is 1482 14th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
1482 14th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1482 14th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1482 14th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 1482 14th Pl NE offer parking?
No, 1482 14th Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 1482 14th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1482 14th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1482 14th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 1482 14th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 1482 14th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 1482 14th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1482 14th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1482 14th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1482 14th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1482 14th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St
Issaquah, WA 98029
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest
Issaquah, WA 98027
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with BalconiesIssaquah Apartments with Parking
Issaquah Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman
Talus

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle