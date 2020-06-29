1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b1ae100085 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b1ae100085 The Brownstones in Issaquah Highlands 1,467 sq. ft. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths townhouse with 1 car attached garage, plus 1 car drive-way. Great room w/ gas fireplace, Wonderful kitchen w/ slab counters & Kitchen Aid appliances. Walkable to Grand Ridge Plaza w/ Regal Cinema, Park & Ride, Swedish Hospital, Safeway, Starbucks & numerous shops & restaurants! There is a $70 monthly charge for internet that is a requirement of Issaquah Highlands that is resident responsibility on top of all utilities. No more than 1 small dog please! It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too. Dryer Washer