Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5

1329 Brooklyn Walk NE · No Longer Available
Location

1329 Brooklyn Walk NE, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b1ae100085 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b1ae100085 The Brownstones in Issaquah Highlands 1,467 sq. ft. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths townhouse with 1 car attached garage, plus 1 car drive-way. Great room w/ gas fireplace, Wonderful kitchen w/ slab counters & Kitchen Aid appliances. Walkable to Grand Ridge Plaza w/ Regal Cinema, Park & Ride, Swedish Hospital, Safeway, Starbucks & numerous shops & restaurants! There is a $70 monthly charge for internet that is a requirement of Issaquah Highlands that is resident responsibility on top of all utilities. No more than 1 small dog please! It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too. Dryer Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 have any available units?
1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 have?
Some of 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 is pet friendly.
Does 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 offer parking?
Yes, 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 offers parking.
Does 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 have a pool?
No, 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 have accessible units?
No, 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1329 Brooklyn Walk NE .5 does not have units with air conditioning.
