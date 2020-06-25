1011 Pickering Place NW

Amenities

Mid-Century Home Near Downtown Issaquah - This home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, approximately 2600 square feet. Remodeled kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, with an extended kitchen area that could be used as a butler pantry or kitchenette. Main level has two entrances which may allow for an office area. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with private balcony and jetted bath tub, newly painted interior and hardwood floors. Great location close to I-90, easy commute to Bellevue and Seattle. Located in the top rated Issaquah school district, walking distance to Target, King County Library, cafes and restaurants. This house is available and move in ready!



Move In Cost Are As Follows:

3295.00 Monthly Rent

3295.00 Refundable Security Deposit

47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age

Pet Deposit if Applicable - Pets to be determined on a Case by Case basis.



Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



Call or text Paul Hanken with NXNW Real Estate to establish a viewing. 206 557 0100.



