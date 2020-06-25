All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

1011 Pickering Place NW

1011 Pickering Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Pickering Place Northwest, Issaquah, WA 98027
Squak Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mid-Century Home Near Downtown Issaquah - This home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, approximately 2600 square feet. Remodeled kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, with an extended kitchen area that could be used as a butler pantry or kitchenette. Main level has two entrances which may allow for an office area. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with private balcony and jetted bath tub, newly painted interior and hardwood floors. Great location close to I-90, easy commute to Bellevue and Seattle. Located in the top rated Issaquah school district, walking distance to Target, King County Library, cafes and restaurants. This house is available and move in ready!

Move In Cost Are As Follows:
3295.00 Monthly Rent
3295.00 Refundable Security Deposit
47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age
Pet Deposit if Applicable - Pets to be determined on a Case by Case basis.

Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.
Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

Call or text Paul Hanken with NXNW Real Estate to establish a viewing. 206 557 0100.

(RLNE5308501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Pickering Place NW have any available units?
1011 Pickering Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1011 Pickering Place NW have?
Some of 1011 Pickering Place NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Pickering Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Pickering Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Pickering Place NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 Pickering Place NW is pet friendly.
Does 1011 Pickering Place NW offer parking?
No, 1011 Pickering Place NW does not offer parking.
Does 1011 Pickering Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Pickering Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Pickering Place NW have a pool?
No, 1011 Pickering Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Pickering Place NW have accessible units?
No, 1011 Pickering Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Pickering Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 Pickering Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Pickering Place NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Pickering Place NW does not have units with air conditioning.

