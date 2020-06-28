All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

33026 17th Pl S C204

33026 17th Place South · No Longer Available
Location

33026 17th Place South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Comfy Habitat Condo in Central Federal Way! - Located in the well maintained and desirable Habitat condominiums this comfy 2 bed/1 bath has a wood burning fireplace for those chilly evenings and a deck overlooking the park like setting. Large closet spaces including storage closet on back deck. This 2nd floor unit has easy access to major roads and is close to bus lines and shopping. Nearby schools are Lake Dolloff Elementary, Sequoyah Middle and Todd Beamer High. Amenities include a common space cabana that has been remodeled and an inviting pool and patio. This is the one you have been looking for!

Water/Sewer/Garbage is $100 flat fee per month.

James@havenrent.com

#513

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3399873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33026 17th Pl S C204 have any available units?
33026 17th Pl S C204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 33026 17th Pl S C204 have?
Some of 33026 17th Pl S C204's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33026 17th Pl S C204 currently offering any rent specials?
33026 17th Pl S C204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33026 17th Pl S C204 pet-friendly?
No, 33026 17th Pl S C204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 33026 17th Pl S C204 offer parking?
No, 33026 17th Pl S C204 does not offer parking.
Does 33026 17th Pl S C204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33026 17th Pl S C204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33026 17th Pl S C204 have a pool?
Yes, 33026 17th Pl S C204 has a pool.
Does 33026 17th Pl S C204 have accessible units?
No, 33026 17th Pl S C204 does not have accessible units.
Does 33026 17th Pl S C204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 33026 17th Pl S C204 does not have units with dishwashers.
