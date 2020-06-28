33026 17th Pl S C204

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Comfy Habitat Condo in Central Federal Way! - Located in the well maintained and desirable Habitat condominiums this comfy 2 bed/1 bath has a wood burning fireplace for those chilly evenings and a deck overlooking the park like setting. Large closet spaces including storage closet on back deck. This 2nd floor unit has easy access to major roads and is close to bus lines and shopping. Nearby schools are Lake Dolloff Elementary, Sequoyah Middle and Todd Beamer High. Amenities include a common space cabana that has been remodeled and an inviting pool and patio. This is the one you have been looking for!



Water/Sewer/Garbage is $100 flat fee per month.



James@havenrent.com



#513



No Pets Allowed



