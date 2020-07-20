All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 32223 2nd Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
32223 2nd Ave SW
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

32223 2nd Ave SW

32223 2nd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

32223 2nd Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
West Campus Tri -Level Home in Federal Way - This 3 bedroom 2.1 bath multi level home located in the West Campus neighborhood has it all. Spacious living room with hard wood floors vaulted ceiling and a gas fireplace. Large open kitchen and dining area with an island, stainless steel appliances, laundry and powder room and a bonus dining/office area.Two sets of french doors leading out to large deck made for entertaining with built-in bench seating and a fire pit in large fully fence yard.

- Large two car garage with lots of storage and a separate storage shed.

- Single Pet Considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $500 deposit.

Forrest@Havenrent.com

#1040

(RLNE4881692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32223 2nd Ave SW have any available units?
32223 2nd Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 32223 2nd Ave SW have?
Some of 32223 2nd Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32223 2nd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
32223 2nd Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32223 2nd Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 32223 2nd Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 32223 2nd Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 32223 2nd Ave SW offers parking.
Does 32223 2nd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32223 2nd Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32223 2nd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 32223 2nd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 32223 2nd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 32223 2nd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 32223 2nd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 32223 2nd Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Riverstone Apartment Homes
27314 24th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Bayview Apartments
30911 1st Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Commons
190 S 334th St
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Cheap PlacesFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College