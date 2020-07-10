All apartments in Federal Way
Federal Way, WA
2709 SW 311th Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

2709 SW 311th Street

2709 SW 311th St · No Longer Available
Location

2709 SW 311th St, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2709 SW 311th Street Available 02/01/20 Federal way Dash Point area Colella Estates, 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2975 s/f, Avail Feb 1st, 2020! - Welcome home to this large 2975 s/f, 4 bedroom, plus den, bonus room, TV room upstairs and more... The open flowing floor plan features a large entry that views into the a den/office, the formal dining room and the large main floor TV room with gas fireplace. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook area with slider that opens to the rear yard. Great counter and cabinet space and pantry. Lets go upstairs, you enter onto a nice landing area with good closet space, a large bonus room/ TV room, A master bedroom suite with large walk in closet and a double sink, soaking tub and shower. A few of the many standard features included in this home are hardwood floors in the entry, hall and kitchen, elegant maple cabinetry w crown molding, brushed nickle hardware and lighting fixtures. The 3 car garage with three parking spaces in driveway. Nice medium size yard. Close to parks and shopping. To schedule a private showing call Misty 206-841-852 or Reilly 253-590-9591. This home is available Feb 1st, 2020.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; We don't prefer pets but will consider on a case by case basis with an extra $500.00 refundable per pet. Sorry NO Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 - 18 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3802275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 SW 311th Street have any available units?
2709 SW 311th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 SW 311th Street have?
Some of 2709 SW 311th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 SW 311th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2709 SW 311th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 SW 311th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2709 SW 311th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 2709 SW 311th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2709 SW 311th Street offers parking.
Does 2709 SW 311th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 SW 311th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 SW 311th Street have a pool?
No, 2709 SW 311th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2709 SW 311th Street have accessible units?
No, 2709 SW 311th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 SW 311th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 SW 311th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

