Federal Way, WA
1722 SW 307th ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1722 SW 307th ST

1722 Southwest 307th Street · (253) 765-5720 ext. 01
Location

1722 Southwest 307th Street, Federal Way, WA 98023

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1722 SW 307th ST · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
940- Gorgeous single level Duplex, fully remodeled!! - ***APPLICATION PENDING***
New flooring and new TREX deck! You won't find another home like this! Hidden in a quiet neighborhood, this 2 bedroom 1 bath fully remodeled home has it all. Vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliance, spacious layout, 2 car garage with a work bench and gas fireplace. The inside of the home is decked out in designer paint colors and finishes that will truly make you say WOW! Right down the street from Lakota Middle School. Also close proximity to Dash Point State Park.

No pets are allowed.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 SW 307th ST have any available units?
1722 SW 307th ST has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 SW 307th ST have?
Some of 1722 SW 307th ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 SW 307th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1722 SW 307th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 SW 307th ST pet-friendly?
No, 1722 SW 307th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 1722 SW 307th ST offer parking?
Yes, 1722 SW 307th ST does offer parking.
Does 1722 SW 307th ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 SW 307th ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 SW 307th ST have a pool?
No, 1722 SW 307th ST does not have a pool.
Does 1722 SW 307th ST have accessible units?
No, 1722 SW 307th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 SW 307th ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 SW 307th ST has units with dishwashers.
