Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center courtyard dog park gym playground pool 24hr maintenance hot tub sauna cats allowed garage parking cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal

Quaint. Beautiful. Unique. Fun. If you’re seeking an apartment in Everett, WA, you know these are the hallmarks of our city. Select Portsmith Apartment Homes as your new community, and you’ll be enjoying a comfortable apartment that’s full of character with great amenities nearby. In a prime location, our apartments put you near work, school and play.



Select from one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You’ll love our spectacular nine-foot vaulted ceilings, making your home look and feel spacious and welcoming. Enjoy double-head luxury showers as well as having a full-sized washer and dryer right in your own home. If you love to cook, you’ll appreciate our contemporary kitchens, complete with energy-efficient appliances, a pantry and island. Store your belongings in our secure wall safes, and enjoy our lovely wood-burning fireplaces during Washington winters.



Feel taken care of with our onsite management team, 24-hour emergency maintenance crew, video surveillance and courtesy pa