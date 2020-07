Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking gym alarm system basketball court bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse game room hot tub internet access package receiving playground

Olin Fields is currently showing spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments that offer comfort and quality that you will not find anywhere else. The community is designed with natural landscaping that highlights the luscious greenery and country-style buildings around the property. These pet-friendly apartments in Everett, WA offer unmatched customer service that is ready to provide you with assistance at any time.Olin Fields is located in the heart of Everett located within the Mukilteo School District. This location provides convenient access to Everest College and Everett Community College. Major employers include Everett Naval Station, Goodrich and Boeing. The community is also a short drive away from gorgeous parks in the neighborhood like Silver Lake Park and Logan Park. These pet-friendly apartments provide you with a tasteful blend of country and modern.