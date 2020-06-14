132 Apartments for rent in Mill Creek, WA with gym
Mill Creek refers to itself as, "a community committed to quality living." Only a short drive out of Seattle, you can always escape to the bay for a little madness if the quiet quality drives you crazy.
Mill Creek was originally built as a subdivision centered around a golf course. The area still retains its upper crust suburban feeling today as a small town just northeast of Seattle. Mill Creek is technically a suburb, though people do choose to go live there because it is quiet, safe and a bit more affordable than the city of Seattle proper. Mill Creek is relatively sleepy, but the middle of town -- Mill Creek Town Center -- is a hotbed of entertainment and commerce.
Mill Creek is relatively sleepy, but the middle of town -- Mill Creek Town Center -- is a hotbed of entertainment and commerce.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mill Creek renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.