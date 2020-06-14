132 Apartments for rent in Mill Creek, WA with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:13pm
Mill Creek
80 Units Available
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
877 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1140 sqft
Close to the Garden State Parkway, these homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private balconies in a smoke-free community. Pet-friendly, with two fitness centers and a residents' lounge.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mill Creek
1 Unit Available
15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301
15433 Country Club Drive, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1313 sqft
Country Club Dr. Large 3BR 2BA condo. - 3 BR/2 BA top floor condo Welcome, Home to Country Club Estates, your peaceful setting near Mill Creek Country Club and West Coast Aquatics Center.
Results within 1 mile of Mill Creek
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
$
9 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Silver Lake
9 Units Available
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Results within 5 miles of Mill Creek
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Canyon Park
14 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Orchard Ridge
3805 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1250 sqft
1-3 bedrooms minutes from Edmonds Community College with access to I-5 and Hwy. 99, shopping and dining. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
22 Units Available
Tamaron Ranch
14500 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring large closets, a full-size washer and dryer, a pool and a wood-burning stove. Near Interstates 5 and 405, Highway 99 and Alderwood Mall.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
10 Units Available
Duet
4702 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Cascade View
10 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,286
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
19 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
27 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
14 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Westmont
12 Units Available
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
$
36 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
City Guide for Mill Creek, WA

Mill Creek refers to itself as, "a community committed to quality living." Only a short drive out of Seattle, you can always escape to the bay for a little madness if the quiet quality drives you crazy.

Mill Creek was originally built as a subdivision centered around a golf course. The area still retains its upper crust suburban feeling today as a small town just northeast of Seattle. Mill Creek is technically a suburb, though people do choose to go live there because it is quiet, safe and a bit more affordable than the city of Seattle proper. Mill Creek is relatively sleepy, but the middle of town -- Mill Creek Town Center -- is a hotbed of entertainment and commerce.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mill Creek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Mill Creek, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mill Creek renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

