6725 Highland Dr Available 05/01/20 New construction home. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Everett. - *** Please text (no calls) 425.835.2396 for a showing or go to our website for more details here: https://ivyhut.appfolio.com/listings ***
Requirements: 2.5 Times the Rent In Household Income / Good Rental History / Flexible on Credit / 12 Month Lease
$40 Application Fee Per Adult / 1st and Equal Deposit Required at Move In / Tenants Pay All Utilities
HUD / Other Agencies and Payees Accepted
Pets Welcome $350 Pet Fee / $35 Per Month Pet Rent (Certain Breed and Size Restrictions Apply)
New construction home. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Everett.
Details: Split level Living room with Bay windows & Fireplace Separate Formal dining room Full kitchen - views of manicured yard Laundry room with Washer & Dryer Fully fenced backyard with deck Wood floors fresh trim upgraded appliances
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
