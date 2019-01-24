All apartments in Everett
6725 Highland Dr
6725 Highland Dr

6725 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6725 Highland Drive, Everett, WA 98203
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
new construction
6725 Highland Dr Available 05/01/20 New construction home. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Everett. - *** Please text (no calls) 425.835.2396 for a showing or go to our website for more details here: https://ivyhut.appfolio.com/listings ***

Requirements: 2.5 Times the Rent In Household Income / Good Rental History / Flexible on Credit / 12 Month Lease

$40 Application Fee Per Adult / 1st and Equal Deposit Required at Move In / Tenants Pay All Utilities

HUD / Other Agencies and Payees Accepted

Pets Welcome $350 Pet Fee / $35 Per Month Pet Rent (Certain Breed and Size Restrictions Apply)

New construction home. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Everett.

Details:
Split level Living room with
Bay windows & Fireplace
Separate Formal dining room
Full kitchen - views of manicured yard
Laundry room with Washer & Dryer
Fully fenced backyard with deck
Wood floors fresh trim upgraded appliances

*** Please text (no calls) 425.835.2396 for a showing or go to our website for more details here: https://ivyhut.appfolio.com/listings ***

(RLNE4804761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6725 Highland Dr have any available units?
6725 Highland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 6725 Highland Dr have?
Some of 6725 Highland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6725 Highland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6725 Highland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 Highland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6725 Highland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6725 Highland Dr offer parking?
No, 6725 Highland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6725 Highland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6725 Highland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 Highland Dr have a pool?
No, 6725 Highland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6725 Highland Dr have accessible units?
No, 6725 Highland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 Highland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6725 Highland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
