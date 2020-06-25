All apartments in Everett
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:36 AM

566 E Marine View Dr Unit B

566 East Marine View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

566 East Marine View Drive, Everett, WA 98201
Delta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You must come check out this incredible 3 bedroom townhome in Everett.

Located on the North end of downtown Everett, this wonderful home is close enough to everything for convenience, yet far enough to enjoy peace and comfort. Enter into this wide open living room, dining room and kitchen. Perfect for entertaining guests, modern and beautiful throughout. A convenient patio off the back of the home with views of the Snohomish River basin. Find even more entertaining home space downstairs in the bonus room.

Upstairs welcomes the family with 3 separate bedrooms, including an expansive master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet.

A finished concrete and garage with built in workbench finishes what is certainly to be a warm and welcoming home for you and yours. This one will not last long, contact us right away for more information or to schedule a tour. Visit our website www.whiteclover.org to see the listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 566 E Marine View Dr Unit B have any available units?
566 E Marine View Dr Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 566 E Marine View Dr Unit B have?
Some of 566 E Marine View Dr Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 566 E Marine View Dr Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
566 E Marine View Dr Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 566 E Marine View Dr Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 566 E Marine View Dr Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 566 E Marine View Dr Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 566 E Marine View Dr Unit B offers parking.
Does 566 E Marine View Dr Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 566 E Marine View Dr Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 566 E Marine View Dr Unit B have a pool?
No, 566 E Marine View Dr Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 566 E Marine View Dr Unit B have accessible units?
No, 566 E Marine View Dr Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 566 E Marine View Dr Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 566 E Marine View Dr Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
