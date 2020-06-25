566 E Marine View Dr Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

You must come check out this incredible 3 bedroom townhome in Everett.



Located on the North end of downtown Everett, this wonderful home is close enough to everything for convenience, yet far enough to enjoy peace and comfort. Enter into this wide open living room, dining room and kitchen. Perfect for entertaining guests, modern and beautiful throughout. A convenient patio off the back of the home with views of the Snohomish River basin. Find even more entertaining home space downstairs in the bonus room.



Upstairs welcomes the family with 3 separate bedrooms, including an expansive master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet.



A finished concrete and garage with built in workbench finishes what is certainly to be a warm and welcoming home for you and yours. This one will not last long, contact us right away for more information or to schedule a tour. Visit our website www.whiteclover.org to see the listing.