3225 Lombard Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient Downtown location, with shops and restaurants with in walking distance. This home has 1681 sq ft, with 4 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, Roomy Updated Kitchen with space for small eat in table set, large Living/Dining Room Combo with lovely natural lighting. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms and a Full Bath, the Half Bath and Laundry room are on main level. Fenced front Yard that is professionally landscaped and maintained. 2 Alley parking spaces and more available street parking in the front.



Pets allowed: Dogs under 40 lbs, NO aggressive breads. Cats spayed/neutered, NO Kittens



Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each.



We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living in the rental must complete the online application/screening,

- We require a credit score of 600+

- No felony convictions

- Good rental history - no evictions

- No "Co-Signer" Leases

- Income ratio gross pay $5850

- Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be attached to the online application



Rental Terms: Rent: $1950.00 Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1950.00, Available Now



If you would like to apply for this rental, our applications are online at www.rpmsound.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.