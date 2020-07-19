All apartments in Everett
3225 Lombard Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3225 Lombard Avenue

3225 Lombard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3225 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Port Gardner

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient Downtown location, with shops and restaurants with in walking distance. This home has 1681 sq ft, with 4 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, Roomy Updated Kitchen with space for small eat in table set, large Living/Dining Room Combo with lovely natural lighting. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms and a Full Bath, the Half Bath and Laundry room are on main level. Fenced front Yard that is professionally landscaped and maintained. 2 Alley parking spaces and more available street parking in the front.

Pets allowed: Dogs under 40 lbs, NO aggressive breads. Cats spayed/neutered, NO Kittens

Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each.

We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living in the rental must complete the online application/screening,
- We require a credit score of 600+
- No felony convictions
- Good rental history - no evictions
- No "Co-Signer" Leases
- Income ratio gross pay $5850
- Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be attached to the online application

Rental Terms: Rent: $1950.00 Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1950.00, Available Now

If you would like to apply for this rental, our applications are online at www.rpmsound.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Lombard Avenue have any available units?
3225 Lombard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 3225 Lombard Avenue have?
Some of 3225 Lombard Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 Lombard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Lombard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Lombard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3225 Lombard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3225 Lombard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3225 Lombard Avenue offers parking.
Does 3225 Lombard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 Lombard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Lombard Avenue have a pool?
No, 3225 Lombard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3225 Lombard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3225 Lombard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Lombard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3225 Lombard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
