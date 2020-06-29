2232 12th St #104

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Come visit the Cascadian Apartments in Everett, WA! Affordable living in a great area.

Cascadian Apartments feature classic and remodeled one and two bedroom units.

We are a quiet community with beautiful views, conveniently located within walking distance of Everett Community College and just minutes from downtown Everett, where you can get a bite at one of the many local restaurants featuring a wide selection of foods, catch a Silvertips game, or take a stroll through one of the many parks in the area. We are also within walking distance to many elementary, middle, and high schools.

Our location provides easy access to I-5 North and South.

Residents enjoy access to a tanning bed, pool, exercise room, and even a hot tub!

Contact our team to setup a tour and learn more about life at the Cascadian Apartments.



Visit our website www.cascadianapartmentseverett.com