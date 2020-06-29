All apartments in Everett
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

2232 12th St #104

2232 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2232 12th Street, Everett, WA 98201
Delta

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Come visit the Cascadian Apartments in Everett, WA! Affordable living in a great area.
Cascadian Apartments feature classic and remodeled one and two bedroom units.
We are a quiet community with beautiful views, conveniently located within walking distance of Everett Community College and just minutes from downtown Everett, where you can get a bite at one of the many local restaurants featuring a wide selection of foods, catch a Silvertips game, or take a stroll through one of the many parks in the area. We are also within walking distance to many elementary, middle, and high schools.
Our location provides easy access to I-5 North and South.
Residents enjoy access to a tanning bed, pool, exercise room, and even a hot tub!
Contact our team to setup a tour and learn more about life at the Cascadian Apartments.

Visit our website www.cascadianapartmentseverett.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

