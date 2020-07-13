2215 Colby Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

This wonderful 2 Bed, 1 Bath ground floor unit has 1060 Sq Ft. and is located in a quiet four-plex property Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Everett. It features separate Living and Dining rooms, the Large Living room features a decorative Fireplace, and the Kitchen comes complete with all appliances. The unit has loads of cabinet and closet space in unit, along with an additional storage room out back. The Laundry room is complete with Washer and Dryer as well. Also includes Parking off street in the Detached One Car Garage. Close to buses and shopping, even Walking Distance to the Waterfront and Angel of the Winds Arena. (Fireplace is not for burning, only decoration).



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $3,750



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property



Pet Policy: Sorry, No Pets Allowed (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,250 | Security Deposit $1,250 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease