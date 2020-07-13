All apartments in Everett
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:56 PM

2215 Colby Ave

2215 Colby Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201
Bayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
This wonderful 2 Bed, 1 Bath ground floor unit has 1060 Sq Ft. and is located in a quiet four-plex property Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Everett. It features separate Living and Dining rooms, the Large Living room features a decorative Fireplace, and the Kitchen comes complete with all appliances. The unit has loads of cabinet and closet space in unit, along with an additional storage room out back. The Laundry room is complete with Washer and Dryer as well. Also includes Parking off street in the Detached One Car Garage. Close to buses and shopping, even Walking Distance to the Waterfront and Angel of the Winds Arena. (Fireplace is not for burning, only decoration).

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $3,750

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property

Pet Policy: Sorry, No Pets Allowed (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,250 | Security Deposit $1,250 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Colby Ave have any available units?
2215 Colby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Colby Ave have?
Some of 2215 Colby Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Colby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Colby Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Colby Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Colby Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Colby Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Colby Ave offers parking.
Does 2215 Colby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 Colby Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Colby Ave have a pool?
No, 2215 Colby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Colby Ave have accessible units?
No, 2215 Colby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Colby Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Colby Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
