Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

1902 25th St #A

1902 25th St · No Longer Available
Location

1902 25th St, Everett, WA 98201
Bayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
tennis court
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Renter Requirements:

-600+ credit score
-No dogs. 1 cat ok with $250 increased security deposit ant $35/mo pet rent
- Monthly income 2.5x monthly rent
- Decent rental history
- Pass background check

700 sq foot (approx) updated 2bd/1ba on the bottom floor of a duplex. Located directly across the street from the Tennis Courts at Clark Park in the heart of Downtown Everett.

The unit features brand new carpet, fresh paint, double pane vinyl windows, newer appliances, updated bathroom and lots of fresh paint. There is a coin-operated washer and dryer on-site and ample street parking. Lots of additional storage available in the basement.

Rent is $1095/mo. Owner pays Water, Sewer, Garbage and Landscaping. Tenant charged back $95/mo for these services. Security Deposit = $1200. First month's rent + deposit moves you in. 12 month lease required

Apply online at www.AsgardProperties.org $40application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

