1902 25th St #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Renter Requirements:



-600+ credit score

-No dogs. 1 cat ok with $250 increased security deposit ant $35/mo pet rent

- Monthly income 2.5x monthly rent

- Decent rental history

- Pass background check



700 sq foot (approx) updated 2bd/1ba on the bottom floor of a duplex. Located directly across the street from the Tennis Courts at Clark Park in the heart of Downtown Everett.



The unit features brand new carpet, fresh paint, double pane vinyl windows, newer appliances, updated bathroom and lots of fresh paint. There is a coin-operated washer and dryer on-site and ample street parking. Lots of additional storage available in the basement.



Rent is $1095/mo. Owner pays Water, Sewer, Garbage and Landscaping. Tenant charged back $95/mo for these services. Security Deposit = $1200. First month's rent + deposit moves you in. 12 month lease required



Apply online at www.AsgardProperties.org $40application fee per adult.