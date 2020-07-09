Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1505 West Casino Road #18 Available 06/11/20 BEAUTIFUL EVERETT 2 BED, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME FOR RENT - *$1,425/month rent; Available June 11; Utilities not included*

*2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1000 SF, Back Deck, Garage, 2 Reserved Parking Spots*

*12 month lease; Dogs and Cats Allowed on Case by Case basis*

*First month's rent ($1,425) and security deposit ($1,425) due upon move in*

Apply at:http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This home offers beautiful, updated, spacious 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom well maintained living space. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. House is in like-new condition with no problems. Perfect for larger or growing families as there is a room for everyone! Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows provide great natural light. Home has hard wood floors and newer carpet that are in great condition. Newer Paint continues the updated feel. Kitchen has all you will need including well maintained countertops and beautiful wood cabinets. Attached 1 car Garage with internal unit entrance as well as many shelving and storage areas. Newer front load washer and dryer is in a very nice laundry area with ample shelving and storage. Home has a deck and a patio.



Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit would be required for each pet. Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood. Easy Freeway access for a quick, toll-free commute to Seattle and Bellevue. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Everett area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:

-View Ridge Elementary

-Olympic View Middle School

-Mariner High School

-UW Bothell and Cascadia campus



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington and Puget Sound access very close

-Saint Edward State Park, Hamlin Park, Big Finn Hill Park, Blyth Park

-Alderwood Mall

-Inglewood Golf Club, Wayne Golf Course, Lynnwood Golf Course



This home has everything you could want and more! Call, text, or email today!



