Everett, WA
1505 West Casino Road #18
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

1505 West Casino Road #18

1505 West Casino Road · No Longer Available
Location

1505 West Casino Road, Everett, WA 98204
Westmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1505 West Casino Road #18 Available 06/11/20 BEAUTIFUL EVERETT 2 BED, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME FOR RENT - *$1,425/month rent; Available June 11; Utilities not included*
*2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1000 SF, Back Deck, Garage, 2 Reserved Parking Spots*
*12 month lease; Dogs and Cats Allowed on Case by Case basis*
*First month's rent ($1,425) and security deposit ($1,425) due upon move in*
Apply at:http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This home offers beautiful, updated, spacious 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom well maintained living space. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. House is in like-new condition with no problems. Perfect for larger or growing families as there is a room for everyone! Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows provide great natural light. Home has hard wood floors and newer carpet that are in great condition. Newer Paint continues the updated feel. Kitchen has all you will need including well maintained countertops and beautiful wood cabinets. Attached 1 car Garage with internal unit entrance as well as many shelving and storage areas. Newer front load washer and dryer is in a very nice laundry area with ample shelving and storage. Home has a deck and a patio.

Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit would be required for each pet. Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood. Easy Freeway access for a quick, toll-free commute to Seattle and Bellevue. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Everett area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:
-View Ridge Elementary
-Olympic View Middle School
-Mariner High School
-UW Bothell and Cascadia campus

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Washington and Puget Sound access very close
-Saint Edward State Park, Hamlin Park, Big Finn Hill Park, Blyth Park
-Alderwood Mall
-Inglewood Golf Club, Wayne Golf Course, Lynnwood Golf Course

This home has everything you could want and more! Call, text, or email today!

(RLNE1953332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 West Casino Road #18 have any available units?
1505 West Casino Road #18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 West Casino Road #18 have?
Some of 1505 West Casino Road #18's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 West Casino Road #18 currently offering any rent specials?
1505 West Casino Road #18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 West Casino Road #18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 West Casino Road #18 is pet friendly.
Does 1505 West Casino Road #18 offer parking?
Yes, 1505 West Casino Road #18 offers parking.
Does 1505 West Casino Road #18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 West Casino Road #18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 West Casino Road #18 have a pool?
No, 1505 West Casino Road #18 does not have a pool.
Does 1505 West Casino Road #18 have accessible units?
No, 1505 West Casino Road #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 West Casino Road #18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 West Casino Road #18 does not have units with dishwashers.

