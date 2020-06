Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

11325 19th Ave SE Unit D312 Available 03/25/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In Silver Lake! - Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Silver Lake, 3rd floor unit. This is a must see!

Electric heat, washer and dryer in unit, 2 assigned parking spaces, large additional storage in attic. W/S/G included. Tenants responsible for PUD. No pets. Please call Preferred Property Management NW at 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



